Australian genre benders Hiatus Kaiyote have just announced Mood Valiant, their first album in six years. The announcement arrived with a new single called “Get Sun,” featuring acclaimed Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai.

Mood Valiant is the first album from the group since 2015’s Choose Your Weapon, the follow-up to their 2012 debut Tawk Tomahawk.

Frontwoman Nai Palm released her debut solo album Needle Paw in 2017, and fought a life-changing battle with breast cancer the following year.

“When you think your life is going to be taken away from you, it makes you think about who you are,” Nai Palm shared in a statement. “I guess after the breast cancer scare I decided that I needed to prove to life that the offering I have is genuine. My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.”

Mood Valiant is set to be released on June 25 via Brainfeeder/Ninja Tune. Listen to the lead single “Get Sun” feat Arthur Verocai below.