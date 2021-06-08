Hiatus Kaiyote is gearing up for their third studio album Mood Valiant, and just shared the newest single “Chivalry Is Not Dead”. The song follows the previously released singles “Get Sun” with Arthur Verocai and “Red Room”.

Frontwoman Nai Palm shared with Rolling Stone how she wrote the song as a clever way to circumvent the need to make radio edits of their songs. She said, “‘Chivalry’ was me f****** with the ‘hit record’ formula. I’m gonna write a song that’s 3:40 long, and it’s about sex, but I’m gonna make it f****** weird. Examples from the natural world that are f****** with the status quo.”

Mood Valiant is set to be released on June 25. Listen to the newest single “Chivalry Is Not Dead” below.

