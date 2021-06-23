Hiatus Kaiyote are only days away from their next album Mood Valiant, and the Australian outfit just released an out-of-this-world video for the album’s lead single “Get Sun”.

Director Grey Ghost (Jeremy Koren) released a statement saying, “The basic concept is this: the band live all together in a share-house space-station where they watch a commercial advertising how to get to the sun before our dimension collapses. They try their best to get to the sun using their own methods but end up landing on a moon like planet and discover their trusty Valiant. They fly their car through the mouth of the sun and enter a jungle world as they morph into birds… It’s a tripped af journey.”

Mood Valiant is set to be released this Friday, June 25. Watch the new video for “Get Sun” below.

Want more news from the music industry? Listen to WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News