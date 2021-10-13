Australian enigmas Hiatus Kaiyote have released a new single called “Canopic Jar” just in time for the Halloween season this year. The single follows the release of the band’s most recent album Mood Valiant earlier this year.

Frontwoman Nai Palm shared a statement about the new song saying:

A canopic jar is an ancient artefact from Egypt. When they preserved the body through mummification for the afterlife, the organs were contained in a canopic jar. I used this image of preserving something in this lifetime to be accessed in another as a metaphor for an unobtainable relationship, to re-appear throughout the ages because circumstances won’t allow it this time around.

She went on:

There are real wolves that I recorded after visiting a wolf sanctuary in Upstate New York. Bender added harrowing cello recorded in an empty water tank, Simon went full Phantom of the Opera organ-style, and Perrin’s drum tones sound like a werewolf-gorilla hybrid smashing through a cityscape. We basically like to create tiny sonic movies with each song we make.

Ironically, the person the song was written about is now my partner, and he added the Vincent Price villain laugh at the end of the song under the pseudonym Eddy Knife Hands, which kinda wraps the witchy sonic spell up nicely, haha.

Listen to Hiatus Kaiyote’s new song “Canopic Jar” below!

