55-year-old hip hop legend Dr. Dre reportedly suffered a brain aneurysm on Monday night and was rushed to an L.A. hospital. TMZ says the artist is “stable and lucid”, but remains in the ICU.

The N.W.A. legend is currently recovering in the intensive care unit of Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He gave fans some peace of mind with an Instagram post saying that he’s “doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team. I will be out of the hospital and back home soon.’

View Dr. Dre‘s statement on Instagram below: