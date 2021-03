A new album from Hiss Golden Messenger will arrive in a few months and we have a new taste of it, as well as an accompanying video!

M.C. Taylor and band will release Quietly Blowing It on June 25th, the follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-nominated Terms of Surrender.

Check out the beautiful new track, “If It Comes in the Morning”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream