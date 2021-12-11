Listen for special holiday programs from your favorite WFPK hosts, American Routes, Sound Opinions, and more! And we’ll ring in the New Year with Elektra recording artists, Bendigo Fletcher, live from Headliners!

CHRISTMAS EVE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 24

–WINTERSONG w/Stacy Owen (6-9 AM)

Grab your morning coffee and tune in for songs about the cold from Ingrid Michaelson, Fleet Foxes, Over the Rhine and more!

–ROOTS ‘N’ BOOTS HILLBILLY HOLIDAY W/ Michael Young (9 am -12 pm)

Listen for Christmas songs from contemporary Americana artists, stars from country music’s heyday, and singing cowboys of old.

– THE SOUL OF CHRISTMAS w/ Otis Junior (12-3 pm)

Otis spins classic soul, R&B and blues for the holiday.

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS w/Laura Shine (3-6 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

–KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 PM)

Flashback Friday Holiday edition!

– SOUND CLASH CHRISTMAS LOUNGE (7-11 pm)

Spend Christmas Eve with Matt Anthony spinning a soulful collection of Christmas flavors.

CHRISTMAS DAY SATURDAY, DECEMBER 25

– AMERICAN ROUTES HOLIDAY SPECIAL (6 – 8 am)

– SHEROES (8 – 9 am)

Special guest, Ingrid Michaelson, discusses the release of the deluxe edition of her holiday release, Songs For The Season.

– CHRISTMAS UNWRAPPED w/ Michael Young (9 am – 12 pm)

Listen for Michael Young’s crazy collection of Christmas tunes from the ridiculous to the sublime. All styles, all genres. Anything goes!

–VINTAGE COCKTAIL CHRISTMAS w/Laura Shine (12 – 3 pm)

Get your Eggnog ready and don’t forget the Bourbon, it’s a Cocktail Christmas Party with vintage Christmas songs!

– KYLE MEREDITH WITH…(3- 4 pm)

Kyle speaks to Journey front man, Steve Perry, about his new Christmas album, The Season.

– RELICS CHRISTMAS with Duke Meyer (4 – 7 pm)

Duke Meyer spins holiday music from the Relics era featuring the holiday messages The Beatles sent to their fan club members.

– A ROADHOUSE CHRISTMAS with Woodrow On The Radio (7 – 9 pm)

Honkin’, shoutin’, and twangin in the holiday jukebox of the mind.

– CHRISTMAS BLUES PARTY with Sheryl Rouse (9 pm – 12 am)

From Robert Johnson to Derek Trucks, The Saturday Night Blues Party is your opportunity to hear some of the greatest recorded music of all time.

NEW YEAR’S EVE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

– WFPK hosts spend the day counting down their favorite Albums of 2021! (6 am – 6 pm)

– KYLE MEREDITH WITH… (6-7 pm)

Kyle shares his Top 10 of 2021.

– SOUND CLASH w/ Matt Anthony (7-9 pm)

Matt spins a party mix to get you ready for our live broadcast from Headliners!

– NYE LIVE BROADCAST (9 pm–12:30 am)

Listen to a live broadcast from Headliners Music Hall with Bendigo Fletcher, BOA and Routine Caffeine! Click here to find out how to join us at Headliners on New Year’s Eve.

NEW YEAR’S DAY SATURDAY, JANUARY 1

– AMERICAN ROUTES (6 – 8 am)

– SHEROES (8 – 9 am)

Carmel Holt welcomes Tori Amos who talks about her new release, Ocean to Ocean.

– 2021 MUSICIANS MEMORIAL SPECIAL (9 am – 11 am)

Host Paul Ingles bids a proper and fond farewell to some of the best-loved artists we lost this year. You’ll hear music from Nanci Griffith, Tom T. Hall, Chick Corea, Biz Markie and more.

– NEW YEAR’S RESOLUTION w/ Stacy Owen (11 am- noon)

Songs to inspire a new beginning featuring Nina Simone, Otis Reading, The Zombies, Death Cab for Cutie, and more!

– ROOTS N’ BOOTS YEAR END SPECIAL (12-3 pm)

Michael Young shares his Top 20 Americana Albums of 2021!

– SOUND OPINIONS BEST OF 2021 (3 – 4 pm)

2021 was full of highly anticipated releases and unexpected gems from relatively unknown artists. Hosts Jim DeRogatis and Greg Kot reveal their lists of the Best Albums of 2021.

– RELICS FIRSTS FOR THE NEW YEAR with Duke Meyer (4 – 7 pm)

Duke hosts a show filled with number one hits, first albums and one hit wonders!