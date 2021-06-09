Hoobastank’s Doug Robb and Dan Estrin sit down with Kyle Meredith to revisit 2001 for the 20th anniversary of their debut album. The guys talk about their original intention to change their name before being signed, their early funk rock sound, and eventually arriving at the heavy guitars and soaring vocals that would land them on the top of the rock charts thanks to “Crawling in the Dark” and “Running Away.” Robb and Estrin also take us further to when “The Reason” became a crossover smash and what that was like to suddenly be playing to a pop audience, being part of early internet leak culture, and their recent viral fame on TikTok.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.