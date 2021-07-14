What could possibly be more exciting than the first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of the season happening TONIGHT, with our beloved Houndmouth headlining? This!

The trio from Southern Indiana (vocalist/guitarist Matthew Myers, drummer/vocalist Shane Cody, and bassist/vocalist Zak Appleby) is making their Dualtone Records debut with their first new music since 2019, in the form of two new, original songs.

Myers joined John Timmons this morning to discuss the big show tonight and not only talk about what that band’s been up to in the past year, but to share one of those new tracks!

In case you missed it, give a listen to “Cool Jam”, our listen hear! song of the day…

Houndmouth have also shared a SECOND new tune– exclusively for WFPK listeners– called “Good For You”, which “sets an opulent, anachronistic scene for a narrator down on their luck… set in the shadow of Kentucky Derby pageantry.”

You can also stream the songs here.

Houndmouth will headline the first WFPK Waterfront Wednesday of the season tonight at Waterfront Park with The Jesse Lees and Sam Filiatreau.

