Jagjaguwar launched the Jag Quarterly Series in celebration of their 25th anniversary, and have announced the second installment, This Is a Mindfulness Drill. The release is a “fully reimagined reissue” of Richard Youngs’ 1998 album Sapphie, this time performed by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble with vocal contributions from Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, and Sharon Van Etten.

In addition to the main release, a meditation version of This Is A Mindfulness Drill will also be released on cassette. Listeners can expect them on June 25. Listen to Moses Sumney join Hypnotic Brass Ensemble for their rendition of Richard Youngs‘ “Soon It Will Be Fire” below.