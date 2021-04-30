On this day in 1996, soundtracks for two very different movies were released.

I Shot Andy Warhol focuses on the life of radical feminist and author Valerie Solanas and her relationship with Andy Warhol, whom she attempted to murder in 1968. The soundtrack features appearances from Dionne Warwick, R.E.M., Yo La Tengo, and many more.

The Craft hit theaters shortly after the release of I Shot Andy Warhol, beginning an influence that elevated the film to cult classic status. Spacehog, Matthew Sweet, and Juliana Hatfield appear on the soundtrack along with many others.

Stream the soundtracks on Spotify below!