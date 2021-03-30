Well, here’s your chance to not just dress like your favorite divas, but to wear clothing they actually wore.

Julien’s Auctions will be offering up to the highest bidder iconic costumes donned by the likes of Madonna, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston and Rihanna, as well as clothing designed by Tina Knowles-Lawson for daughter, Beyonce’, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child.

Oh yeah– there’s also, arguably, one of the most famous music-related costumes ever up for auction: the barely-there cut-out bodysuit Bob Mackie designed for Cher to wear in her “If I Could Turn Back Time” video!

If you have the means and want more details, click here.

