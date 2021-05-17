Z2 Comics is putting their unique stamp on another iconic rocker’s material to celebrate a huge milestone.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts- 40×40: Bad Reputation/I Love Rock n’ Roll will be a graphic novel celebration of the 40th anniversary of Jett’s iconic second and third albums.

Tara McPherson, one of the artists involved, said in a statement:

“Joan Jett is the epitome of a rock ’n’ roll icon and a powerful force of a woman. When I was young and teaching myself how to play bass and starting bands, she was such an inspiration to me, and I know to so many other girls as well. She’s a fierce woman making no apologies, showing females they have a place in rock!”

The set will be available in hardcover and softcover editions, and exclusively on Z2’s website you can purchase the book alongside exclusive vinyl (a new greatest hits collection and a 7″ with versions of the title track from each album on vinyl for the first time ever), plus art prints, a guitar, amp, and more. You can check out all the various editions here.

