Legendary music producer and convicted murderer Phil Spector has died at the age of 81. The infamous icon died in a prison hospital after being charged and convicted of the 2003 murder of actress Lana Clarkson in 2009.

Spector was known for his iconic “wall of sound” production aestethic. He would create his signature sound by layering many instrumental parts in unison and utilizing echo and space to create a lush and vibrant listening experience. He produced his first hit song “To Know Him Is To Love Him” at just 18, and co-founded Phillies Records three years later in 1961. He went on to produce hits like The Ronnettes’ “Be My Baby and The Righteous Brothers “Unchained Melody”.

Though he helped develop pop music as we know it, his personal life was tainted with controversy and violence. He married The Ronettes singer Ronnie Spector in 1968, a marriage that would lead to abuse and murder threats. And, in 2003, Spector shot and killed actress Lana Clarkson in his California home.

Phil Spector was suffering from symptoms of Covid-19 during the weeks leading up to his death. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation issued a statement on Sunday, January 17th that Spector had died of natural causes.