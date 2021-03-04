If you’re not aware, Ida Mae isn’t a person, but a duo consisting of married couple Stephanie Jean and Chris Turpin.

Originally from London but now living in Nashville, the pair have just announced they have a new album coming this summer.

Click Click Domino drops July 16th and was produced at the couple’s home when the pandemic altered their original plan to have Ethan Johns produce it in England.

The album features appearances by Greta Van Fleet‘s Jake Kiszka as well as Marcus King, who supplies guitar on two songs, including the title track.

King said of his participation:

“A warm summer Nashville evening, enjoying a whiskey beverage with my lady and two of our best friends in town, Chris & Steph of Ida Mae. I listened through the track ‘Click Click Domino’ and was immediately floored by the raw nature of the recording, the intensity and the undeniable, delightfully British rock sound I had grown up being captured. I’m honoured to have played on this track. What a powerhouse album and what a powerhouse band.”

Give a listen to the end result…

