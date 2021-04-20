I Dont Know How But They Found Me’s Dallon Weekes talks with Kyle Meredith about the band’s debut LP, Razzmatazz, a record made up of songs dealing with isolation and loneliness. Weekes tells us about the breakthrough single “Leave Me Alone” being inspired by Bowie, Prince, and Don Henley, growing up on the Gen X / Millennial line, and the importance of keeping the band a bit mysterious. He also talks theatrics ala Sgt. Pepper and Ziggy Stardust, and the beauty of a spoken word bridge. The former Panic At the Disco member also hints at a possible graphic novel in the works with DC Comics and how he plans to work all of the high concept into the live show.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.