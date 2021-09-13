As we told you in July, a tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico is due this month!

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to The Velvet Underground & Nico arrives September 24th and features Matt Berninger of The National, Kurt Vile, Thurston Moore, Courtney Barnett, Michael Stipe, and more.

Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney have a go at, what Sweeney called on Instagram, “The Velvet Underground’s nastiest song.”

Check out the lyric video for “European Son”…

