91.9 WFPK presents Moon Taxi at Iroquois Amphitheater, Saturday, August 7th and now there’s more good news: Illiterate Light will also be on the bill!

Moon Taxi is donating a portion of the proceeds from their concert to WFPK! $2 of every ticket will benefit WFPK, so you can enjoy live music and support public media at the same time.

