Big Red Machine (Justin Vernon of Bon Iver and Aaron Dessner of The National) have shared another track from their forthcoming sophomore release!

How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? comes out August 27th and we’ve already shared with you BRM’s single with Taylor Swift, now they’ve released another collaboration.

Vernon and Dessner are joined by singer and songwriter Ilsey (aka Ilsey Juber), Aaron’s brother and National bandmate Bryce Dessner, Big Thief’s James Krivchenia, Doveman (aka Thomas Bartlett), plus Benjamin Lanz of Beirut.

“Mimi” has a personal connection to Aaron Dessner, who said:

“I named this song ‘Mimi’ for my youngest daughter. I was thinking about how grateful I am for my children and how they light up even the darkest days. Justin, Ilsey and I wrote words and melodies to this in isolation and we decided to interweave them, like characters in a book, full of longing and gratitude. Later James Krivchenia came to visit and brought the song further to life with his drums. Musically I feel like maybe we were seeking the open air and road of a Tom Petty song, just accidentally in an odd meter. So grateful to Ilsey for joining this collaboration — it felt so natural and joyful.”

Give a listen to the end result…

