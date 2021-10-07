Louisville band Normac has released an insanely catchy song and video called “Me & Jane”. Great driving song as you’ll find yourself singing along and banging your head but hopefully not into the steering wheel. The band is fronted by Cameron Haines on vox and guitar with Donnie Haines on drums, Jack Haines on keys, and Izak Cirillo on bass. The video features some nice views of the Louisville skyline as the band plays on an undisclosed rooftop. Looking forward to more music from these up and coming rockers!