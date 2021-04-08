Even though Sam Beam released his first album as Iron & Wine in 2002, between the years 1998 and 1999 he was already making and recording music. Now those songs are finally getting an official release as part of Beam’s archive series.

Archive Series No.5: Tallahassee Recordings arrives May 7th and his label Sub Pop said in a statement:

“Tallahassee doesn’t attempt to re-write history but instead aims to document the very first steps in Beam’s journey to becoming one of America’s most original and distinctive artists”, adding, “the eleven-song collection was culled from a number of recordings that had been (mostly) forgotten by Beam himself but had been preserved by former roommate and one-time Iron & Wine member, EJ Holowicki. In addition to serving as both engineer and bassist, Holowicki also worked as an archival producer in preparing the tracks for official release.”

Check out the beautiful first single, “Calm on the Valley”…

