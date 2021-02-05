Sonic Youth legend Kim Gordon released her– believe it or not– first solo album in 2019 called No Home Record.

Now she’s shared a new video of one of those tracks that largely features a key figure in Gordon’s life: Coco Gordon-Moore, her daughter with ex-husband, Thurston Moore.

The clip was directed by Clara Balzary, who also has a famous parent– Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea.

In a statement Balzary said:

“I came up with the idea for the video after listening to “Hungry Baby” on a 2020 angst-fueled walk around my suburban neighborhood. Coco is an amazing performer and loved her as this character with such a raging internal world set against that quiet + empty backdrop of the parking lot. I’m so grateful to Kim for being so supportive and open to the idea. She is such a role model as someone for whom an art practice always comes before worries about ego or branding.”

Check out the video for “Hungry Baby”…

