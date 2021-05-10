Rapper J. Cole is sharing a new film called Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary today at 1pm ET.

Directed by Scott Lazer, the film goes behind the scenes of the making of Cole’s upcoming album The Off-Season, set to be released on May 14. The documentary is set to premiere on YouTube this afternoon, leading up to Cole’s album release this weekend.

The announcement follows last week’s release of the single “i n t e r l u d e.” Check out a teaser for Applying Pressure: The Off-Season Documentary below.