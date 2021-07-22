Even if you don’t recognize the name, there’s a good chance you knew the late Neal Casal‘s work.

Whether as a producer, a lead guitarist for Ricky Medlocke‘s incarnation of Blackfoot, as a member of Ryan Adams‘ backing band the Cardinals or The Chris Robinson Brotherhood, or perhaps his solo work, Casal’s efforts were always admired by his peers.

That appreciation is the impetus behind Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal, a 41-track box set that features an impressive roster of talent covering Casal tunes.

Bob Weir, Steve Earle and The Dukes, J Mascis, Hiss Golden Messenger, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, Cass McCombs, Marcus King and Fruit Bats are just some of the artists participating in the project, with proceeds going to the Neal Casal Music Foundation, which provides musical instruments and lessons to students in New Jersey and New York state schools, as well as MusiCares and Backline.

Highway Butterfly: The Songs of Neal Casal arrives November 12th.

Here’s a great trailer about Casal and the tribute album…

And here’s one of the collection’s tracks, Beachwood Sparks and GospelbeacH (two bands in which Casal was a member) performing “You Don’t See Me Crying”…

