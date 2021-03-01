Hometown hero Jack Harlow continues to climb his personal ladder of success, and now he has another accomplishment to check off his list. The “Whats Poppin” rapper is set to be the musical guest on the March 27th airing of Saturday Night Live.

The episode will also feature the return of former SNL cast member Maya Rudolph as the evening’s host.

Harlow picked up his first Grammy nomination before dropping his debut album That’s What They All Say at the end of last year, and he does not appear to be slowing down. The Louisville native shared the news and expressed his gratitude in a tweet that referred to performing on SNL as “another dream come true.”

The late-night sketch show made the announcement on Saturday, February 27th. View Jack Harlow’s heartfelt tweet below.