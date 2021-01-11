Jack White has announced a special live album captured during his 2014 hometown performance at Detroit’s Masonic Temple. The new album is set to be number 47 in a series of releases from Third Man Records’ Vault series.

The impressive 38-track collection will be released on four 180-gram vinyl discs, and will also include a special 7-inch of White’s October 2020 performance on Saturday Night Live (watch the performance below).

To snag a copy of Jack White: Live At The Masonic Temple, listeners will have to subscribe to Third Man’s Vault by January 31st.