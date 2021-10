Jack White has shared a new song for the trailer of the video game Call of Duty®: Vanguard. The new song, titled “Taking Me Back,” was produced by White at his Third Man Studios in Nashville. Watch the official lyric video, hear a stripped version (aptly titled “Taking Me Back (Gently)”, and watch the Call of Duty®: Vanguard trailer below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.