Jack White has been busy! He’s set to release not one, but TWO new albums in 2022.

Fear of the Dawn is scheduled to come out April 8th. Entering Heaven Alive drops on July 22nd. Both will be released on White‘s Third Man Records. You can see the cover art and track list for each below.

And Jack White has shared a video he directed for the song “Taking Me Back”, which is on Fear of the Dawn. You can see that here:

Fear of the Dawn Tracklist:

1. TAKING ME BACK

2. FEAR OF THE DAWN

3. THE WHITE RAVEN

4. HI-DE-HO (W/ Q-TIP)

5. EOSOPHOBIA

6. INTO THE TWILIGHT

7. DUSK

8. WHAT’S THE TRICK?

9. THAT WAS THEN (THIS IS NOW)

10. EOSOPHOBIA (REPRISE)

11. MORNING, NOON AND NIGHT

12. SHEDDING MY VELVET

Entering Heaven Alive tracklist:

1. A TIP FROM YOU TO ME

2. ALL ALONG THE WAY

3. HELP ME ALONG

4. LOVE IS SELFISH

5. I’VE GOT YOU SURROUNDED (WITH MY LOVE)

6. QUEEN OF THE BEES

7. A TREE ON FIRE FROM WITHIN

8. IF I DIE TOMORROW

9. PLEASE GOD, DON’T TELL ANYONE

10. A MADMAN FROM MANHATTAN

11. TAKING ME BACK (GENTLY)

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.