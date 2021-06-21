Southern Indiana songwriter/singer Jacob Resch just released his second single “Thru 2 U” from his upcoming debut full-length album called Clockwork. The song was written by Jacob, Austin Shawn, and Jeremy Mullins. Austin Shawn produced it and Ken Bauman mixed and mastered it (both out of Nashville) with artwork by Tyler Zoller. The album will be available everywhere online July 23rd. The album release show will be July 24th at the Enchanted Forest (Floyd County Brewing Company). The show starts at 8:00 P.M. and is 21+ with a $10 cover.