– The first songs Jade Bird learned to play on guitar were from an Oasis chord book.

– Jade exclusively wrote sad songs until discovering country music, which she considers her “route into happy or uplifting music.”

– Jade Bird idolized Johnny Cash, which she says was “bizarre” for a girl from South Wales.

