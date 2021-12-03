James Blake on Falsettos, Comparisons, Joy Division, & His Knack For Left Turns

James Blake sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss Friends That Break Your Heart. The English singer-songwriter tells us about the process of deciding what this album should be, comparisons with and being jealous of other artists, and covering Joy Division on the preceding covers EP. Blake also talks about his knack for left turns in his songs, using less of his famous falsetto, and having SZA and JID guest on this newest set.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.