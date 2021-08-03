James Taylor and Jackson Browne have finally hit the road together. Their tour was sidelined by the pandemic last year but it just kicked off last week in Chicago.

During their performances, Taylor and Browne join each other for a couple songs, including “Take It Easy”, which was a hit for the Eagles, but was co-written by Jackson Browne and Glenn Frey.

James Taylor also joined Jackson Browne onstage in Chicago for Browne‘s hit, “The Pretender”. You can see videos of the performances below.

The James Taylor/ Jackson Browne tour makes a stop at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Friday, August 13th. And you have a chance to win tickets to that show HERE.

