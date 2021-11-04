Jana Kramer on New Singles, Working With Richard Marx, & Upcoming Lifetime Holiday Movie

Jana Kramer sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest single, Voices, and it’s spotlight on self esteem and mental health. The musician/actress discusses how her latest music finds her in a transition of self improvement and what it’s like to have the media and tabloids amplify her every move and recent divorce. Kramer also emphasizes the importance of her work/life balance while raising two children, how they’ve influenced her music, and having more control as an independent artist while she readies what may be an upcoming EP. We also hear about her appreciation of Halsey, working with Richard Marx on his latest album, and her next Lifetime movie, The Holiday Fix Up.

Watch the interview above and then check out Voices below.