The legendary Jane Birkin catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Oh! Pardon tu dormais (Oh! Sorry you were sleeping), a new album of original songs that stem from her theatrical play of the same name as well as the passing of her daughter Kate Berry. Birkin talks about what attracted her to writing about ghosts and the cinematic nature of the music, as well as continuing to find new ways to bring Serge Gainsbough’s poetry to people. The singer/actress also talks about the work her daughters Charlotte Gainsbourg and Lou Doillon have done and whether or not they discuss their art with each other, and then gives us a tip into a post-lockdown residency she’s planning.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.