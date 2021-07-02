Appropriately enough, the animated Netflix series We the People makes it’s debut this Sunday on the 4th of July.

The show is executive produced by former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama (with Kenya Barris and creator Chris Nee) and according to Netflix is a series that will teach “the basics of rights and citizenship with upbeat songs by popular artists.”

Brittany Howard, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Daveed Diggs, Andra Day and Lin-Manuel Miranda are just of the few artists participating, as well as Janelle Monáe, who has shared her contribution called “Stronger”…

You can also check out the trailer for We the People…

