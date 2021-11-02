When Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl XXXVIII halftime show in February 2004, their show ended with the famous “wardrobe malfunction” that left one of Jackson’s breasts exposed. The moment is the subject of the New York Times Presents documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson, directed by Jodi Gomes.

The Emmy-nominated New York Times Presents documentary Framing Britney Spears prompted Justin Timberlake‘s public apology to both Spears and Jackson earlier this year. Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson is set to premiere on FX and Hulu November 19 at 10 p.m. ET.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.