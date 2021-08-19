The Michelle Zauner-led band Japanese Breakfast dropped by SiriusXMU last night to share an achingly beautiful Sufjan Stevens cover.

Originally on Stevens’ 2003 concept album Michigan, Zauner’s version of “Romulus” was recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City.

Give a listen to Japanese Breakfast‘s take…

As we told you in April, Japanese Breakfast will play the first day of Railbird Festival on the grounds at Keeneland in Lexington.

