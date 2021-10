Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) is the latest artist to participate in Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady EP series.

Her eight-song set not only features tracks from her latest album, Jubilee, but also a surprising cover: Weezer‘s “Say It Ain’t So”, from their 1994 debut album.

Listen to Zauner’s string-laden version of “Say It Ain’t So”, as well as the rest of the session here…

