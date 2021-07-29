Japanese Breakfast: “Joy is a rare commodity that needs to be fought for and protected.”

Japanese Breakfast catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her New York Times bestselling book, Crying In H Mart, and new album, Jubilee. Michelle Zauner discusses the memoir recounting her relationship with and losing her mother, and how it led her to wanting to make an album about joy. Zauner tells us about wanting to be musically ambitious and the bright sounds that touch on the 80s, as well as being inspired by Bjork’s music videos.

Watch the interview above and then check out the videos below.