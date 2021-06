Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) stopped by CBS This Morning on Saturday to perform some songs from her new album, “Jubilee”.

In addition to the performance, Zauner spoke with host Anthony Mason about her music and new memoir, Crying in H Mart, which recently debuted at #2 on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Watch the interview and the songs below.

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.