Japanese Breakfast has officially announced details surrounding her soundtrack to the upcoming video game Sable, and shared a single from the approaching release. The soundtrack follows her most recent release Jubilee from earlier this year. She shared the 32-song track list for the game from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury, and treated fans to the single “Glider.”

The soundtrack to Sable is set to be released on September 24. Listen to “Glider” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.