Longtime journalist Dan Rather has an interview series on AXS-TV called The Big Interview where Rather talks to luminaries of all kinds.

This month Rather focuses his attention on musical families, with some being couples, like Bikini Kill‘s Kathleen Hanna and Beastie Boys‘ Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, The Black Keys‘ Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch, and some being offspring working with a famous parent, like Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s John Fogerty and his adult kids.

The first episode airs tomorrow, April 21st, and features Hanna and Horovitz who– believe it or not– have been together nearly 25 years!

Here’s a sneak peek at their chat with Dan Rather on The Big Interview…

