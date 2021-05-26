Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year’s Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s awards ceremony.

Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in Nashville, Tennessee. Isbell is nominated for artist of the year, and he and his band are nominated for album of the year for his record Reunions and song of the year for Dreamsicle.

Kiah is nominated for song of the year for Black Myself, emerging act of the year and for duo/group of the year for her work in the group Our Native Daughters.

Also nominated for artist of the year are Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price and Billy Strings.

Other album of the year nominees include Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson for his bluegrass album Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Steve Earle and The Dukes for JT, a tribute album for Earle’s son Justin Townes Earle, who died last year; Valerie June’s The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, and Sarah Jarosz’s World on the Ground.

John Prine, who died last year due to COVID-19 complications, earned a posthumous nomination for song of the year, his last recorded song, I Remember Everything, which also won two Grammy Awards this year.

Also nominated for song of the year is Kentucky’s Tyler Childers for his song Long Violent History, and June’s duet with Carla Thomas called Call Me a Fool.

Here’s the complete list of nominees.

Artist of the year:

Brandi Carlile

Kathleen Edwards

Jason Isbell

Margo Price

Billy Strings

Album of the year:

Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson, produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson

J.T., Steve Earle & The Dukes, produced by Steve Earle

The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, Valerie June, produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice & Jack Splash

Reunions, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb

World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz, produced by John Leventhal

Song of the year:

“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, written by Amythyst Kiah

“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas, written by Valerie June

“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell

“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, written by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine

“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers, written by Tyler Childers

Duo/group of the year:

Black Pumas

The Highwomen

Our Native Daughters

The War and Treaty

Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Emerging act of the year:

Charley Crockett

Amythyst Kiah

Joy Oladokun

Allison Russell

Waxahatchee

Instrumentalist of the year:

Megan Coleman

Robbie Crowell

Ray Jacildo

Philip Towns

Kristin Weber

Follow the WFPK Music News podcast for daily music industry updates.

Your daily dose of music news from WFPK and Louisville Public Media. You love music, but it’s hard to keep up with your favorite artists, let alone ones you’ve yet to discover. This is WFPK Music News, a daily update focused on rock, alternative, R&B and underserved genres. Hosts Mel Fisher and Otis Junior track down the most interesting music news. All you have to do is spend a minute with us each weekday to stay informed!

Listen: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support WFPK Music News