Singer-songwriters Jason Isbell and Amythyst Kiah are both up for three nominations at this year’s Americana Honors and Awards show, which will resume in-person after the pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s awards ceremony.
Nominees were announced on Wednesday for the Sept. 22 show in Nashville, Tennessee. Isbell is nominated for artist of the year, and he and his band are nominated for album of the year for his record Reunions and song of the year for Dreamsicle.
Kiah is nominated for song of the year for Black Myself, emerging act of the year and for duo/group of the year for her work in the group Our Native Daughters.
Also nominated for artist of the year are Brandi Carlile, Kathleen Edwards, Margo Price and Billy Strings.
Other album of the year nominees include Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson for his bluegrass album Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Steve Earle and The Dukes for JT, a tribute album for Earle’s son Justin Townes Earle, who died last year; Valerie June’s The Moon And Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, and Sarah Jarosz’s World on the Ground.
John Prine, who died last year due to COVID-19 complications, earned a posthumous nomination for song of the year, his last recorded song, I Remember Everything, which also won two Grammy Awards this year.
Also nominated for song of the year is Kentucky’s Tyler Childers for his song Long Violent History, and June’s duet with Carla Thomas called Call Me a Fool.
Here’s the complete list of nominees.
Artist of the year:
Brandi Carlile
Kathleen Edwards
Jason Isbell
Margo Price
Billy Strings
Album of the year:
Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions), Sturgill Simpson, produced by David Ferguson & Sturgill Simpson
J.T., Steve Earle & The Dukes, produced by Steve Earle
The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers, Valerie June, produced by Valerie June, Ben Rice & Jack Splash
Reunions, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, produced by Dave Cobb
World on the Ground, Sarah Jarosz, produced by John Leventhal
Song of the year:
“Black Myself,” Amythyst Kiah, written by Amythyst Kiah
“Call Me a Fool,” Valerie June featuring Carla Thomas, written by Valerie June
“Dreamsicle,” Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, written by Jason Isbell
“I Remember Everything,” John Prine, written by Pat McLaughlin & John Prine
“Long Violent History,” Tyler Childers, written by Tyler Childers
Duo/group of the year:
Black Pumas
The Highwomen
Our Native Daughters
The War and Treaty
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Emerging act of the year:
Charley Crockett
Amythyst Kiah
Joy Oladokun
Allison Russell
Waxahatchee
Instrumentalist of the year:
Megan Coleman
Robbie Crowell
Ray Jacildo
Philip Towns
Kristin Weber
