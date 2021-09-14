Jason Isbell promised last year that if the state of Georgia voted blue, he would release a covers album in celebration. The collection has been officially announced and dubbed Georgia Blue.

Isbell brought along many guests for the project, including Béla Fleck, Steve Gorman, Peter Levin, Amanda Shires, Brittney Spencer, Chris Thile, Sadler Vaden, Adia Victoria, and John Paul White. He chose to cover a wide range of artists including R.E.M., Drivn’ N’ Cryin’, James Brown, Cat Power, Precious Bryant, Otis Redding, The Black Crowes, Indigo Girls, Now It’s Overhead, Gladys Knight & the Pips, The Allman Brothers Band, and Vic Chesnutt.

Georgia Blue is set to be released on October 15. Isbell has released is cover of R.E.M.‘s “Driver 8” ahead of the release. Listen to the new release and read the tracklist below.

01. “Nightswimming” feat. Béla Fleck and Chris Thile (originally performed by R.E.M.)

02. “Honeysuckle Blue” feat. Sadler Vaden (originally performed by Drivin’ N’ Cryin’)

03. “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” feat. Brittney Spencer (originally performed by

James Brown)

04. “Cross Bones Style” feat. Amanda Shires (originally performed by Cat Power)

05. “The Truth” feat. Adia Victoria (originally performed by Precious Bryant)

06. “I’ve Been Loving You Too Long” (originally performed by Otis Redding)

07. “Sometimes Salvation” feat. Steve Gorman (originally performed by The Black Crowes)

08. “Kid Fears” feat. Julien Baker and Brandi Carlile (originally performed by Indigo Girls)

09. “Reverse” (originally performed by Now It’s Overhead)

10. “Midnight Train To Georgia” feat. Brittney Spencer and John Paul White (originally performed by Gladys Knight & The Pips)

11. “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” feat. Peter Levin (originally performed by The Allman

Brothers Band)

12. “I’m Through” (originally performed by Vic Chesnutt)

13. “Driver 8” feat. John Paul White (originally performed by R.E.M.)

