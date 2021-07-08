Well, this is intriguing!

Jason Isbell and Jack Antonoff‘s band Bleachers are trading songs for a great cause.

The artists will cover each other’s tunes for a split-7″ with all the proceeds going to the LGBTQ equality organization The Ally Coalition, which was started by Antonoff and his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff.

Isbell will put his spin on “45”, a track from Bleacher’s forthcoming release Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, while Bleachers take on the Isbell tune “Dreamsicle”, from Isbell’s most recent album, Reunions.

“Love this Bleachers song, I love what Jack did with “Dreamsicle”, Isbell said on social media, adding, “This was a hell of a lot of fun!”

Antonoff was more succinct, saying, “Jason Isbell is the shit!”

Only 1000 copies will be pressed with pre-orders being taken here.

Here’s a teaser of what’s to come…

