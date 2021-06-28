Jason Isbell is featured on the soundtrack of the new Netflix movie The Ice Road, and made his contribution with a Johnny Cash cover. The 400 Unit frontman opens the collection with his rendition of “All I Do Is Drive” from Johnny Cash‘s Ragged Old Flag.

The new track was released alongside the rest of the soundtrack on June 25, and arrived with a lyric video. Check it out below.

