Jason Isbell is making good on a promise he made during last year’s election: he vowed to release a new covers album if the state of Georgia voted blue, and Georgia Blue is officially on the way. He released the lead single, a cover of R.E.M.‘s “Driver 8” last month with the announcement of the album, and is back with his rendition of “Midnight Train to Georgia” (popularized by Gladys Knight and the Pips). For this track, he invited Brittney Spencer and John Paul White along for the ride.

Georgia Blue is set for release on October 15. Listen to “Midnight Train to Georgia” below.

