The Jason Isbell-led ShoalsFest in Florence, Alabama took place over the weekend, leading to a fun reunion of sorts.

Not only did Isbell join his former Drive-By Truckers bandmates for a couple of songs earlier during their set, the band’s Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley returned the favor by coming back to the stage for Isbell’s encore!

Isbell told the crowd, “We’re gonna do a couple of the old songs for you,” and backed by his own band The 400 Unit, along with Hood and Cooley, the guys broke out two songs from DBT’s 2003 Decoration Day album for an encore– “Outfit” and the title track.

Watch video of both performances…

