It’s not unusual, of course, for an artist to promote a forthcoming album or an appearance. Maybe a world tour. But Jason Isbell‘s interests don’t just linger in the world of music– it seems one of our favorite musicians also appreciates wrestling!

In a hilarious promo for All Elite Wrestling posted on Twitter yesterday, Isbell extols the virtues of wrestler Cody Rhodes— and takes some lighthearted jabs at Rhodes’ opponent, Malakai Black— ahead of their match this evening on TNT.

You can’t argue with that solid argument! Perhaps Malakai Black should…”Be Afraid”…

