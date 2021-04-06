Wow! Talk about a dream project.

David Grann‘s Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI was one of the biggest books released in 2017 and fans were clamoring for a film version.

When it was recently announced that not only would legendary director Martin Scorsese be helming the movie, but it would also star his frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, the world knew it was going to be a big deal.

Now music fans have reason to be excited as well, as today it was announced that Jason Isbell and Kentucky’s own Sturgill Simpson have also joined the cast!

Isbell shared on his Twitter account:

When I say I am EXCITED https://t.co/7fl0A6npZx — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) April 6, 2021

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, Killers of the Flower Moon depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the “Reign of Terror.”

Isbell, who makes his acting debut in the film, plays Bill Smith, an adversary of DiCaprio’s character, Ernest Burkhart, while Simpson joins as infamous rodeo champion and bootlegger Henry Grammer.

The film is only in pre-production stage now so there’s no word yet on a release date. So until then, enjoy Isbell and Simpson performing together onstage in 2015…

